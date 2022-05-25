Watch
Milwaukee police searching for long-term missing 17-year-old girl

Posted at 3:53 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 16:53:04-04

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help finding long-term missing 17-year-old Emma Konkel. She was last seen on Nov. 22 in the area of 3600 West Wright Street.

Konkel has a tattoo on her right forearm of two small black thorn roses. She sometimes uses the last name of Turczyn and may be in Chicago, Illinois, police said.

Konkel is described as being 128 pounds, 5'5'' tall and has red hair and blue/green eyes.

If anyone has any information on Emma’s whereabouts, please contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.

