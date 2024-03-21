Milwaukee police searching for critically missing woman

The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critcally missing woman.

Brittany Thurmond, 21, was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday near Sherman and Hampton. Police believe she may be with a man named Alfred Savoy, driving a black Honda Civic with temporary plates.

If you have any information call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-933-4444

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip