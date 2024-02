Milwaukee Police are searching for a critically missing man.

53-year-old Jimmy Lindsay was last seen around 11:00 Wednesday morning near 6th and Washington in Walker's Point.

He was wearing a red t-shirt, black pants and a black baseball hat.

If you have any information, please contact MPD at 414-933-4444

