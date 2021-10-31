Watch
Milwaukee Police searching for critical missing 61-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in finding critical missing 61-year-old David Nelson.

Police say Nelson was last seen around 3:00a.m. in the area of 55th and Silver Spring.

He is described as a 5'07", 61 years old, black male, 190 pounds., bald head with a gray beard. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, light blue jeans, and red, white, and blue FILA tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401 between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 a.m. and MPD's Criminal Investigation Bureau at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.

