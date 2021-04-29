Watch
Milwaukee police search for Laughing Taco burglary suspect

MPD
Laughing Taco suspect
Posted at 5:40 AM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 06:50:02-04

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating a burglary suspect.

The Laughing Taco, located at 1033 S 1st St., was burglarized on Tuesday, April 27 at approximately 3:08 a.m. The suspect allegedly forced entry into the business and removed a safe.

The suspect is described as 50-60 years of age, 5’10”- 6’ and had gray hair. He was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt, black pants and black dress shoes.

The business posted on their Facebook and Instagram about the suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

