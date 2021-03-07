Menu

Milwaukee police search for garage burglary suspect

MPD
Posted at 12:32 PM, Mar 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 13:32:35-05

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's assistance identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a garage burglary that occurred on Saturday, March 6 at approximately 4:33 a.m. on the 500 block of N 64th St.

The suspect attempted to force entry into the victim's garage, police say.

Police describe the suspect as 20-25 years of age, 5’10”-6’00”, 180-200 pounds with a beard.

He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a white State of Wisconsin logo, dark pants, dark string backpack and red or orange shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips app for a cash reward.

