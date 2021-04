Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 61-year-old man last seen on March 31.

Police say Si Le was last seen in the 4300 block of S. 20th Street Wednesday afternoon.

Le is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, has short gray hair, and was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, gray pants and brown shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7405 or 414-935-7360.

