Milwaukee police pursuit with reckless driver in stolen car ends on freeway; 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police pursuit with a reckless driver in a stolen car ended with an arrest on I-43 on Tuesday.

The pursuit began around 7 p.m. near Muskego and Burnham. Milwaukee police say the pursuit ended in the area of northbound I-43 to the south of the Fond du Lac Ave. exit.

The suspect, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man, was taken into custody. He was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Suspected narcotics and a firearm were recovered. Police say charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District's Attorney's Office.

The ramp from I-94 east to I-43 north was temporarily closed because of the incident.

