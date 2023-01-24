Milwaukee police officers to receive new ballistic shields

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Foundation purchased new special tactical ballistic shields for officers.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD), the shields are to help protect officers in life-threatening situations.

"With the proliferation of guns and other firearms, the job of Milwaukee Police Officers has grown more dangerous. In recent years, several Milwaukee Police Department officers have been injured by gunfire or shot at while on duty," MPD said in a statement Tuesday.

A donation by Minnesota-based Johnson Brothers, a family-owned wine, spirits, and beer distributor, made the purchase possible. The company has been in Milwaukee since 1975.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Milwaukee Police Foundation, who helped facilitate the purchase of these shields,” said Milwaukee Police Department Chief Jeffrey Norman. “I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Johnson Brothers for their generous donation that made this purchase possible. We can't thank them enough."

