Milwaukee police officers injured after 'powerful pyrotechnic' thrown at them

Two Milwaukee police officers are recovering after police say a suspect threw a "powerful pyrotechnic" at them.

Milwaukee police said an unknown suspect threw the firework at the officers in the 1200 block of N. Water Street just before 12:30 a.m.Monday.

The police officers received non-life-threatening injuries and were taken an area hospital for treatment.

Police are searching for an unknown suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

