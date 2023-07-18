Milwaukee police officer on motorcycle injured in crash near 35th and Lincoln, police say

MILWAUKEE — A driver was cited after hitting a Milwaukee Police Officer riding a motorcycle near 35th and Lincoln Monday evening, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the crash happened around 6:20 p.m. The 44-year-old male officer with 10 years of service was driving southbound when the other driver, heading north, made a left turn, leading to the officer to drive into their car.

The 43-year-old female driver stayed at the scene of the crash and was cited. Both she and the officer were brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a collision that involved a Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) Motorcycle Officer that occurred on Monday, July 17, 2023, at 6:20 p.m., on S. 35th St. and W. Lincoln Ave. The MPD Officer, a 44-year-old male with 10 years of service, was traveling southbound on S. 35th St. when Unit #1, who was traveling northbound on S. 35th St., made a left turn in front of him which caused him to collide with Unit #1.The driver of Unit #1, a 43-year-old Milwaukee female, stayed on scene and was subsequently cited. Both the MPD Officer and the driver of Unit #1 were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.



