Milwaukee Police Officer James Nowak to be laid to rest on Wednesday

MILWAUKEE — The funeral for a Milwaukee police officer who died this week after a car crash will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 13, according to Andrew Wagner, President of the Milwaukee Police Association.

The Oak Creek Police Department announced Wednesday night that Officer Nowak died. The time and location of the funeral have not been released.

Nowak had his final surgery Wednesday, Dec. 6 where his organs were saved for donation to help others.

His family wrote, "Jimmy would have wanted to help other people because he was a giving guy and very loving, so we decided to donate his organs to save other lives."

It's a story that's weighing heavy on the hearts of the entire region.

Jimmy Nowak was off-duty the night of Sunday, Dec. 3 when his car hit a semi-truck near Oak Street and Pennsylvania Avenue in Oak Creek.

A cross stands tall on the corner, where the accident happened, draped in a thin blue line flag. Flowers have piled up over the course of the day from people coming to pay their respects.

A tribute that was all too familiar for Nowak.

In February, Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving was shot and killed in the line of duty. He'd been Nowak's partner for the last four years.

Submitted Peter Jerving, left, and his MPD partner James Nowak, right.

Something family said Nowak was still processing.

"They were best friends and not only partners for four years. I believe Jerving was a police officer for four years and all four years Jimmy was his partner," Jim Bratel, a family friend, said.

Two friends who served and protected and gave their all to family, friends, and the entire southeast Wisconsin community.

On Wednesday, family of Jimmy and Julia Nowak shared these photos with TMJ4. An intimate moment of the couple hand-in-hand.

Questions still surround Sunday's accident.

We know the driver of the semi-truck is cooperating with police, however, on Pennsylvania Avenue where the incident happened, signs are posted that prohibit semi-trucks.

TMJ4 called the company of the tractor-trailer involved and never heard back.

Loved ones of the Nowak's have set up a GoFund Me to help with medical and funeral expenses.

