Milwaukee police officer injured in crash, other driver accused of OWI

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer was sent to the hospital with non-life injuries Thursday morning, after police say their squad car was hit by a drunken driver.

According to a statement from MPD, the crash happened around 5 a.m. near 76th and Silver Spring. Police said the officer's squad was hit by a driver who failed to yield the right of way during a left turn.

The officer and the other driver were sent to the hospital with injuries.

The driver of the striking vehicle was then taken into custody for operating while intoxicated, police said.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash that occurred on Thursday, September 28, 2023, at approximately 5:07 a.m., on 5600 Block of N. 76th St.



