Milwaukee police officer arrested, suspended after child abuse investigation

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer has been arrested and suspended in a suspected child abuse case, the police department said Thursday.

Officers were called to a hospital just after 9 p.m. Wednesday for a child abuse investigation. A 7-year-old child suffered "non-fatal injuries" and was treated at the hospital.

The Milwaukee police officer was arrested and placed on "full suspension," according to a statement from MPD.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

TMJ4 is not yet able to confirm the name of the arrested officer or what condition the child is in.

