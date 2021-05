MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for help locating family members of a child found on Saturday at 6:20 a.m. on the 6100 block of W. Custer Ave.

Police say the boy is between 18 months and 2 years old, 2 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 26 pounds.

The child has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

