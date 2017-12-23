Wind Chill Advisory issued December 24 at 1:51PM CST expiring December 27 at 12:00PM CST in effect for: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Sauk, Sheboygan, Washington, Waukesha
Milwaukee Police looking for south side robbery suspect
3:11 PM, Dec 23, 2017
MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are investigating an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery that happened on Tuesday, December 19th both between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m.
According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money in both incidents. He obtained money from the LaMichoacana Ice Cream Shop -- located at 3142 S. 13th Street but obtained nothing at the Southside Gardens -- located at 1576 W. Oklahoma Avenue.