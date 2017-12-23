Milwaukee Police looking for south side robbery suspect

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are investigating an armed robbery and an attempted armed robbery that happened on Tuesday, December 19th both between 5:00 and 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the suspect displayed a handgun and demanded money in both incidents. He obtained money from the LaMichoacana Ice Cream Shop -- located at 3142 S. 13th Street but obtained nothing at the Southside Gardens -- located at 1576 W. Oklahoma Avenue.

The suspect is believed to have committed two other robberies in the area during the month of December.

He is described as a White or Hispanic male, 5'6" tall, weighing about 160 pounds last seen wearing a Chicago Bears stocking cap, black jacket and black pants.

Milwaukee Police continue to investigate and seek the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360.