MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect wanted in an attempted robbery on Monday afternoon.

The incident took place at Pacific Orient Express on Burleigh Street in Milwaukee. The male suspect entered the restaurant with an acquaintance and left after paying for his food.

A short time later, he returned by himself, threatened employees and demanded money.

The suspect was not able to steal anything and fled the scene.

The suspect is described by police as a black male in his early 20s, around 5'5" to 5'6" tall, with a thin build, a medium complexion and a short goatee. He was last seen wearing a Chicago White Sox baseball hat, a black zip-up jacket with multiple pockets on the front, dark blue jeans, and tan boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360.