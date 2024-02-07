Watch Now
Milwaukee police looking for critically-missing man

Milwaukee Police Department
The Milwaukee Police Department need your help looking for 29-year-old James Bond. Officers say his family believes he was near Washington Park, and was last in contact on Sunday, February 4th.
Posted at 10:41 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 23:50:18-05

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help looking for a man they say is critically missing.

Officers say 29-year-old James R. Bond was last in contact with his family on Sunday, February 4th, and was last believed to be near Washington Park in Milwaukee.

Bond is described as 6 feet, 2 inches, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. It's unknown what Bond was last wearing, but he normally wears layers of dark clothing, and should be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405 from 8 A.M. to midnight, or (414) 935-7360 from midnight to 8 A.M.

