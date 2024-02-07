Milwaukee police looking for critically-missing man

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs your help looking for a man they say is critically missing.

Officers say 29-year-old James R. Bond was last in contact with his family on Sunday, February 4th, and was last believed to be near Washington Park in Milwaukee.

Bond is described as 6 feet, 2 inches, 155 pounds, with brown eyes and short black hair. It's unknown what Bond was last wearing, but he normally wears layers of dark clothing, and should be on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405 from 8 A.M. to midnight, or (414) 935-7360 from midnight to 8 A.M.



It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip