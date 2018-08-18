Milwaukee police looking for critically missing 16-year-old

9:48 PM, Aug 17, 2018
3 hours ago
Milwaukee Police are searching for a critically missing 16-year-old named Armoni Chambers. 

Police describe her as 5’08”,  165 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a knee-length yellow sundress in the area of 400 block of  W. Rogers St. Friday. 

If you know where Armoni is, please contact police. 

Armoni was saved from human traffickers earlier this year with the help of a local activist. She had gone missing on may 17, and was brought safely back home from Chicago on June 30. 

 

