MPD: Critical missing man found safe by family

TMJ4
4:59 AM, Aug 15, 2018
11:50 AM, Aug 15, 2018

Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 22-year-old man.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

UPDATE: Craig Summit-Booker, the Milwaukee man reported missing early Wednesday morning, has been found.

According to Milwaukee Police, he was located safely by a family member.

--------

 

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 22-year-old man. 

Craig Summit-Booker was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday the 5100 Block of N. 62nd St. 

He is described  by police as 6ft, 210lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, with red lettering, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.  

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.  
 

