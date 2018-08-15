UPDATE: Craig Summit-Booker, the Milwaukee man reported missing early Wednesday morning, has been found.

According to Milwaukee Police, he was located safely by a family member.

--------

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a critically missing 22-year-old man.

Craig Summit-Booker was last seen at approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday the 5100 Block of N. 62nd St.

He is described by police as 6ft, 210lbs, black hair, brown eyes, and he was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, with red lettering, blue jeans, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

