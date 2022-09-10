Milwaukee Police looking for critical missing 10-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in locating a critical missing 10-year-old, De'Ondra Hanford.

She was last seen Thursday night just before 9:00pm near 48th and Center.

Hanford is described as a 10-year-old black female, approximately 4 feet and 9 inches tall with brown eyes and blackshoulder-length hair in box braids.

MPD

When she went missing she was wearing a white, short-sleeved shirt, grey jogging pants, and white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information on Hanford's whereabouts is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Sensitive Crimes Division at (414) 935-7405.

