MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police are asking for the public's help in finding a critical missing 10-year-old Jonathan Perez.

Police say he was last seen near 66th and Carmen in Milwaukee around noon Saturday.

Perez is described as 4'07" and 84lbs. He was last seen wearing an orange hooded sweatshirt, pink and black pants and unknown shoes.

Milwaukee Police

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401

