Milwaukee police investigating two deadly shootings

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said they are investigating two deadly shootings that happened Tuesday night.

The first shooting happened around 9:36 p.m. in the 2800 block of W. Melvina Street. Police said a 26-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting and said they are seeking unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 11:25 p.m. in the 6700 block of Ruby Avenue. A 28-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Milwaukee police are now seeking unknown suspects, and are still looking into what led to the shooting.

If you have any information regarding either of these shootings, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

