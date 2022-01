MILWAUKEE — A school bus collided with a truck in Milwaukee on Jan. 26, according to Milwaukee police. They did not specify if any students were on the bus.

The crash happened around 4:07 p.m. near S. 47th St. and W. Oklahoma Avenue. The bus was traveling east on Oklahoma and the truck was traveling south on 47th when the two vehicles hit each other. The release from MPD did not say how or why the crash happened.

Police said there were no injuries.

