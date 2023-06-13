Milwaukee police investigating possible abduction, victim 20-30 years old

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating a possible abduction Tuesday morning.

According to a news release, a suspect was seen "forcing the victim in a vehicle."

It happened near 64th and Silver Spring around 5:52 p.m. Monday.

According to MPD, the victim is described as an African American female, 20-30 years old, and 5’06”. She was wearing an olive-green shirt, olive-green pants and an unknown colored scarf or hijab in her hair.

The suspect is described as an African American male wearing a black ski mask, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray newer SUV.

"At this time, we have not located the victim or are aware of a missing person that fits the victim's description," according to officials.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred on Monday, June 12, 2023, at approximately 5:52 p.m., on the 6300 block of W. Silver Spring Drive. The suspect was observed forcing the victim in a vehicle.



The victim is described as an African American female, 20-30 years-old, 5’06”. She was wearing an olive-green shirt, olive green pants and an unknown colored scarf or hijab in her hair.





The suspect is described as an African American male wearing a black ski mask, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.





The suspect vehicle is described as a gray newer SUV.





At this time, we have not located the victim or are aware of a missing person that fits the victim's description.





Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7242 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.







It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip