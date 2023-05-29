Milwaukee police investigating 'possible abduction' of 10-year-old boy

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they are investigating a possible abduction involving a driver and his U-Haul truck.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a possible abduction that occurred on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at approximately 11:05 a.m., on the 3900 block of W. Meinecke Avenue. A suspect driving a U-Haul was observed approaching an unknown child, striking him and placing him in the vehicle. The suspect drove off west on W. Meinecke Avenue. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, 30-39-year-old, and about 5’01”-5’02”. He was wearing a beige baseball hat, beige shirt and beige shorts. The victim was described as 10-year-old African American male. The investigation is ongoing. Milwaukee Police continue to seek the unknown child and the unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.

