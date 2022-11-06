Milwaukee police investigating pair of early morning shootings

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a pair of early morning shootings on Sunday that happened roughly one hour apart.

The first shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 8200 block of Brown Deer Road. The victim, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the thigh and is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was the result of an argument and MPD is searching for an unknown suspect.

The second shooting was fatal and happened a little after 3 a.m. in the 3700 block of N. 36th Street. The victim, a 40-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot in the side an was pronounced dead on scene. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation and MPD is searching for an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information on this or any other case, is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

