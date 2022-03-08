Milwaukee man dies after being shot while driving

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man died Tuesday after he was shot while driving and crashed into a light pole, according to police.

Police say the 33-year-old man was driving at about 1:19 pm. Tuesday when "several shots were fired" and he was hit. After he was shot, the man collided with a light pole.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries from the gunshots and died at a local hospital, police say.

Police say they are looking for unknown suspects in the shooting. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360. Or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or use the P3 Tips App.

MCMEO investigating the homicide of an adult male in the 9100 blk of W Appleton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy tomorrow. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) March 8, 2022

An autopsy on the man will be performed Wednesday, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office says.

We will update this story with new details as we get them..

