Milwaukee Police investigating fatal shooting on city's north side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened on the city's north side Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a scene near 34th and Galena Street just before 3:30 p.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot wounds as a result.

MPD is still searching for an unknown subject. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip