Milwaukee police investigating double shooting they say resulted from road rage

Milwaukee police are investigating a double shooting they say resulted from a road rage incident on Sunday.

Officers say a 25-year-old and 30-year-old exchanged gunfire on the 4900 block of W. Villard Avenue. That 25-year-old and a 23-year-old were injured and taken to the hospital. The 25-year-old and 30-year-old were both also taken into custody.

Charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS.

