Milwaukee police investigating crash between car and school bus near Fond Du Lac and Armitage

Milwaukee Police are investigating a crash between a car and a school bus near Fond Du Lac and Armitage.

Police say the crash happened just before 8:00 Monday morning. They say a school bus was making a left turn when it was hit by a speeding driver.

Officers say the 31-year-old driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Passengers on the bus tell TMJ4 the students onboard attend Milwaukee Academy of Science. A student tells us there are a few injuries from the crash, ranging from head and neck pain to a nose bleed. Police say one child was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

By around 9:00 Monday morning, a different bus had arrived to take the kids the rest of the way to school.

The Milwaukee Police Department is still investigating.

TMJ4 has crews on the scene and is working to learn more.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip