Milwaukee Police investigating arson near Muskego and Pierce

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a case of arson near Muskego and Pierce.

The incident happened around 6:30 Monday morning. Officers say someone set a vehicle on fire, which spread to two other cars.

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.



