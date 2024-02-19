Watch Now
Milwaukee Police investigating arson near Muskego and Pierce

Posted at 12:47 PM, Feb 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-19 13:47:00-05

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a case of arson near Muskego and Pierce.

The incident happened around 6:30 Monday morning. Officers say someone set a vehicle on fire, which spread to two other cars.

A 36-year-old woman has been arrested. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's office.

