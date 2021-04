MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a triple shooting where one person died late Friday.

The incident happened near a tavern at S. Muskego Ave. & W Maple St. around 11:30 p.m.

According to police two 29-year-old men were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

A 26-year-old man died on the scene. This incident is still under investigation.

If you have any information you are asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

