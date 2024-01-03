Milwaukee Police investigating a fatal shooting near Sherman and Silver Spring

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 25-year-old man.

Police say they got a call about the shooting just after midnight on Wednesday morning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS

