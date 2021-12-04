Milwaukee Police investigating a fatal fire early Saturday morning

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police are investigating following a fatal fire early Saturday morning.

It happened near 32nd and Walnut just before 4:00am.

Police say a tenant of the building heard the fire alarm going off and saw smoke coming from the building.

Milwaukee Fire officials arrived on the scene and found a man deceased in a bedroom on the second floor. All other occupants made it out safely.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined but police do not believe it to be suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224 TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

