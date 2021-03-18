Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

27-year-old man killed in hit-and-run Thursday morning, MPD says

items.[0].image.alt
TMJ4 News
Milwaukee Police
Posted at 5:34 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 09:36:21-04

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a fatal hit and run incident that occurred on Thursday, March 18 at about 12:43 a.m. on the 9900 block of West Fountain Avenue.

Officials say a vehicle struck a 27-year-old pedestrian in the area causing great bodily harm to the man.

Police say life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Milwaukee police are actively investigating and seeking to identify the vehicle and its driver. A description is not available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku