MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 3800 block of W. Wright Street around 8:55 p.m. Police said a Milwaukee man was found shot and taken to the hospital where he later died.

Now, police are investigating what led to the shooting and are looking for suspects.

If you have any information on this incident, contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

