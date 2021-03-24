Milwaukee police investigate Bay View battery attacks

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating two battery attacks that occurred on S. Howell Avenue in Bayview last week on Wednesday, March 17.

Police say the first battery occurred at about 7:15 p.m., on the 2600 block of S. Howell Avenue. An unknown suspect struck a 31-year-old man from Milwaukee. The man sustained minor injuries and did not receive medical attention.

The second battery happened minutes later at about 7:20 p.m. on the 2600 block of S. Howell Avenue. Police say an unknown suspect struck a 51-year-old woman several times. She also sustained minor injuries and did not receive medical attention.

Police believe the suspect in these batteries is the same person. The only description of the suspect available is a man around 20-25 years-old.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7262 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 TIPS APP.

