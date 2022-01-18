String of vehicles broken into on Milwaukee's East Side

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a string of vehicles that were broken into over the weekend on the city's East Side.

Police say at least five cars were broken into and at least two were damaged between 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Unknown suspects intentionally forced entry to a vehicle, ransacked and removed property near Prospect and Curtis, police say.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

