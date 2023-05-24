Milwaukee police detective charged with sexual assault, accused of groping woman

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police detective was charged with sexual assault on Tuesday following groping allegations.

Travis Jung, 37, was charged with fourth-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint, the victim was with Jung at a function with other police department members.

Jung was talking to the victim's friend and she joined the conversation. When the friend walked away, Jung allegedly began making inappropriate comments to the victim. Jung asked her to go dance with his wife and asked if she was coming back to the hotel with them (he and his wife).

When two others joined the conversation, the victim began walking away. That is when Jung slapped her butt. The victim's friends wanted to confront Jung, but the victim did not want to cause a scene, the complaint says.

Later, the victim went to the bathroom and found Jung's wife vomiting. The victim told Jung his wife needed help and he said he didn't care about "that (explicit)" and asked the victim again if she was going back to the hotel with him and his wife. The victim walked away again.

During a group photo, Jung jumped into the photo and stood behind the victim. The complaint says Jung squeezed the victim's butt under her clothing and then put his hands between her legs. When the victim turned around, Jung smiled at her and she began crying.

A signature bond of $3,500 was set for Jung on Wednesday during his initial appearance in court. He returns for a pre-trial conference on June 14.

