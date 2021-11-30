Milwaukee Police Department's K9 Bravo retires after 8 years

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police wished one of their own a happy retirement on Tuesday!

K9 Bravo is heading into a "well deserved retirement" after eight years. Police say he has served alongside Officer Jeff Lepianka since 2013.

#MKEPD wants to say #ThankYou to K9 Bravo! He has served along side Officer Jeff Lepianka since 2013. Now he will spend his time chasing balls and getting lots of belly rubs from the Lepianka family.

We wish you a well deserved retirement!!https://t.co/uU6IKXHwDn pic.twitter.com/nhlxmmcBcM — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) November 30, 2021

Police say Bravo will spend his retirement chasing balls and getting plenty of belly rubs from his family.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip