Milwaukee Police Department's K9 Bravo retires after 8 years

Twitter/MilwaukeePolice
K9 Bravo has served with Officer Jeff Lepianka since 2013.
K9 Bravo
Posted at 3:49 PM, Nov 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-30 16:49:30-05

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police wished one of their own a happy retirement on Tuesday!

K9 Bravo is heading into a "well deserved retirement" after eight years. Police say he has served alongside Officer Jeff Lepianka since 2013.

Police say Bravo will spend his retirement chasing balls and getting plenty of belly rubs from his family.

