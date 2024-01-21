Milwaukee Police Department officer charged with child abuse

MILWAUKEE — An officer with the Milwaukee Police Department is charged with physical abuse of a child as well as strangulation and suffocation.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed the two charges against MPD officer Frank Williams on Saturday, Jan. 20.

The allegations, outlined and detailed in legal documents, involve physical abuse and strangulation on January 16, 2024, at the defendant's Milwaukee residence.

During a video-recorded forensic interview, prosecutors say the victim described a pattern of abuse where Williams allegedly struck them as well as another child with a belt.

Prosecutors say Williams choked the victim, causing them to cough and struggle to breathe.

The criminal complaint alleges this was not the first time the victim had been physically assaulted by Williams.

Williams was arrested and placed on "full suspension," according to a statement from MPD.

