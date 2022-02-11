Watch
Milwaukee Police Department looking for victim, suspect in possible abduction case

Milwaukee Police Department
Posted at 3:49 PM, Feb 11, 2022
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify and locate the victim and suspect in a possible abduction that happened on Thursday.

Police say it occurred around 1:10 p.m. near Leon Terrace and Mill Road. The suspect was seen forcing the victim into a vehicle against her will and fleeing the area.

According to police, the victim is only described as an African American woman. The suspect is described as an African American man with dreadlock or braided hair.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a red Mercedes Benz SUV possibly with Tennessee plates.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

