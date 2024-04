The Milwaukee Police Department is looking for a critically missing woman.

The family of Shannon Ford, 27, say they haven't heard from her in "quite some time."

Ford is 5'7" and weighs about 150 pounds. She was last seen near 27th and Lisbon.

If you've seen her, call MPD at 414-935-7232

