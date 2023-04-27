Milwaukee Police Department expanding downtown surveillance camera systems

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) is expanding its downtown surveillance camera systems to increase safety, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman told the BizJournal that MPD is repairing its existing security cameras and installing new ones. The department is also working with businesses to access private cameras.

Chief Norman says the surveillance technology helps the department prevent downtown crimes, such as car break-ins, especially as MPD faces staffing challenges, the BizJournal reports.

The department is funding the expansion with part of the $2.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars. Gov. Tony Evers allocated the funds to violence prevention efforts after 21 people were shot and injured in one night after a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game near Deer District last year.



BizJournal reports the money was intended to install retractable traffic bollards downtown to shut down streets for safety. Only one company submitted a proposal and city officials opted against a contract. Chief Norman says MPD is "still interested" in that solution.

The chief also told BizJournal that MPD used federal funding for more lighting and fencing.

The deadline to use the federal money is June 30, 2023.

