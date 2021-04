The Milwaukee Police Depart is still asking for the public's assistance with finding long-term missing girl Delisha Thames.

Thames, 16, was last seen on October 24, 2020, in Milwaukee, WI.

She's described as 5’0, 145 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has any information about Thames’ whereabouts, please contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7401.

MPD

