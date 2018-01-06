Milwaukee Police chase with stolen car ends in crash

Three people were taken into custody in Milwaukee Friday night following a high-speed chase with a stolen car that ended with a crash.

Police say officers began chasing the car around 10:30 p.m. after a car was stolen during an armed robbery.

The pursuit ended with the stolen vehicle crashing into a concrete street light pole in the area of W North Ave and N. 12th St.

The three suspects, aged 21, 22 and 17 years old, were taken into custody after a short foot chase.

The two officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital.

The squad car suffered extensive damage after the light pole fell on top of it.