Milwaukee police chase ends in rollover crash on I-43 at Highland

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase ended in a rollover crash on northbound I-43 at Highland Tuesday evening.

The crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), the Milwaukee Police Department was pursuing a vehicle whose occupants were wanted for suspected armed robbery and carjacking.

An MCSO squad in the area responded to assist with the rollover scene. The Milwaukee Fire Department also responded for possible injuries.

It is not yet confirmed if any arrests or injuries occurred.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as we learn more.

