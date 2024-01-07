Milwaukee Police celebrate Three Kings Day with community

MILWAUKEE — In recognition of Three Kings Day, Milwaukee Police officers welcomed more than forty families from District 2 Saturday afternoon at St. Augustine Prep Academy.

Attendees were treated to free haircuts, good food, and dance lessons to honor the legacy of the three kings visiting baby Jesus bearing gifts.

“Just to see the smiles on those kids faces just to see the fun their having,” District 2 Captain Patrick Pajot said. “It’s just a great, great event and it’s just really good to be able to give back to our community.”

Officer Oscar Espita said the holiday is widely celebrating in the Hispanic community, so it was fitting that District 2, which has a large population of Latino residents, hosted.

With the help of area schools, police chose to focus their efforts on families that have been victims of crime, loss, or financial hardship in the last year.

Pajot said the goal there is to help those families heal through their trauma.

The event is also a chance for officers, who normally meet community members on their worst days, to connect over something positive.



“It feels good,” Espita said. “It humbles you it shows that we’re here together to try and make our community safer and better.”

Pajot said he’s also hoping a bit of cultural exchange and joy can help his officers be better in tune with the people they police.

Saturday’s event marked the 9th annual Three Kings Day, since it first began in District 2’s garage, serving only a few families.

