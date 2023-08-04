Milwaukee police captain offered chief job at disgraced Tennessee police dept. involved in sex scandal

A small Tennessee police department that made national headlines this year for a sex scandal offered its police chief job to Milwaukee Police Captain Christopher Moews.

According to an email sent to the La Vergne Police Department, obtained by TMJ4 News, the city announced they extended the offer to Moews. On Wednesday, a background check began.

The email says Moews will return to La Vergne later this month to complete "the polygraph, medical, and psychological portions of the offer." Once completed, the process will be finalized.

The city hopes Moews will be the first week of September.

The La Vergne Police Department made national headlines earlier this year following an investigation into a sex scandal that led to five officers and its police chief being terminated and three others being suspended, according to the Associated Press.

In February of this year, former La Vergne Police Chief Burrel "Chip" Davis was fired. According to a statement, “The third-party investigator concluded Davis was aware of the sexual misconduct within his department and never reported or disciplined any of the officers involved."

Following Davis' dismal, the 60-person police department was left with 12 vacancies. La Vergne, just 20 miles from Nashville, has a population of 39,000.

The Associated Press reports after an anonymous complaint in December of 2022, an investigation found officers on the second shift were "engaging in unreported sexual relationships, having sex on duty and on city-owned property, and committing sexual harassment by sending explicit photos and videos."

Deputy Chief Brent Hatcher has been leading the department while the city conducted a nationwide search for a new chief, the AP reports.

